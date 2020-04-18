Taapsee Pannu Points Out Anurag Kashyap's Last-minute Preparations In A Fun Post On Rumi

Taapsee Pannu recently shared a picture of herself dressed as the character Rumi from the film Manmarziyaan. She has written in the caption that the picture is from a last-minute trial session. In the behind-the-scenes post, she also mentioned details about director Anurag Kashyap’s off-screen persona.

Taapsee Pannu’s Manmarziyaan trial

Taapsee Pannu mentioned in the caption for a recent post that changes to the look of Rumi from Manmarziyaan were made at the last minute after landing in Amritsar for the shoot. In the picture posted, she can be seen dressed in a grey sweatshirt while she portrayed the carefree Rumi. She has also written in the caption about director Anurag Kashyap and his last-minute changes.

She is of the opinion that anyone who works with him discards the image that they have built about him solely by looking at his work. Anurag Kashyap is someone who gets happy about small things, cracks lame jokes, and has the brightest smiles, unlike the dark and intense films that he creates. She has also written that he goes on set with zero preparation. She has also expressed her love for him in the last few lines of the fun post. Have a look at the post from Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram here.

Taapsee Pannu’s quarantine throwbacks

Taapsee Pannu has been posting quite a few throwback pictures on her Instagram handle, giving people little throwback moments. Previously, she had posted about the film Mulk and how excited she was to be a part of such a great film. She was all praise for co-star Rishi Kapoor and director Anubhav Sinha. Have a look at the BTS picture from Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

