'Choked' Netflix Release Date: Anurag Kashyap's Film To Release On June 5, 2020

Choked, the Netflix movie starring Roshan Mathew and Saiyami Kher in the lead, will release on the platform on June 5, 2020. There were multiple reports making rounds about the film's release date but after the trailer was unveiled, the markers announced that Choked will release on Netflix on June 5. The movie also features Amrutha Subash, Rajshri Deshpande, Upendra Limaye, Tushar Dalvi in prominent roles.

The Choked Netflix trailer was released on May 21, 2020. Ever since the trailer was dropped online, the video has created a tremendous buzz on social media. The two-minute clip gives a glimpse of the problems Saiyami Kher’s character faces. Roshan Mathew plays the role of Saiyami's husband. Gully Boy fame Amruta Subhash also reported to be playing a pivotal role in the film.

Also Read | 'Choked' Trailer: Saiyami Kher Stuck In Twisted Tale Amid Demonetisation; Celebs Impressed

The video has some rough and dusky scenes, shot in a typically average household, highlighting how Saiyami gets trapped in an unusual situation when she finds money regularly in the pipeline below her kitchen sink. The change in her lifestyle leaves her family stunned. But the twist in the tale comes to light when PM Narendra Modi declares demonetisation. With a thunderous end to the trailer, the makers reveal Choked Netflix release date to be June 5, 2020.

Also Read | Netflix Announces New Series 'Choked'; Fans Hilarious 'dilemma' Is Completely Relatable

Choked Netflix cast

Along with Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew, Choked also stars Amruta Subhash, Upendra Limaye, Tushar Dalvi, Rajshri Deshpande, Vaishnavi Rp, Uday Nene, Parthveer Shukla, Sanjay Bhatia, Aditya Kumar, and Milind Pathak.

Choked is a Netflix production in partnership with Good Bad Films production, and is directed by Anurag Kashyap. By the looks of the trailer, Choked traces the life of a bank employee who is crumbling under her husband’s debts. However, when she finds an unusual way to lavish her pockets, things turn topsy turvy.

Also Read | 'Choked Paisa Bolta Hai' Starring Saiyami Kher To Premiere On Netflix; Check Release Date

Choked trailer

The moment the Choked trailer dropped online, fans immediately gushed to talk to about it, storming social media with comments and praises. Celebrities like Shabana Azmi, Anubhav Sinha, Nikkhil Advani, Sudhir Mishra and Apurva Asrani were among those who praised and expressed their excitement for the movie. Fans have shown excitement for Choked.

Also Read | Choked Trailer Gets A Thumbs Up, Netizens Call The Netflix Original 'promising'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.