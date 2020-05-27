Ajay Devgn Starrer 'Baadshaho': Making Of 'Mere Rashke Qamar' Song

Baadshaho stars Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’Cruz, Esha Gupta, Sanjay Mishra, and Vidyut Jammwal in the lead roles. Helmed by Milan Luthria, the 2017 period action thriller film is set in the backdrop of the emergency era between 1975 to 1977. Baadshaho revolves around princess Gitanjali, who hails from a royal family in Rajasthan.

However, during the emergency period, the government raids her palace to confiscate all the gold that rightfully belongs to them, besides putting Gitanjali behind the bars. So, she seeks the help of her bodyguard and uses him for her benefits by seizing the gold back, which follows the story ahead. Upon its release, Baadshaho received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience alike. But it was successful at the box office. Moreover, its songs stole the limelight. So, we have described the making of Mere Rashke Qamar of this Ajay Devgn movie.

The making of Mere Rashke Qamar

Mere Rashke Qamar is originally a ghazal qawwali written by Urdu poet Fana Buland Shehri and composed by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. It was remade for Ajay Devgn’s period-drama movie. According to the makers of Baadshaho, this song perfectly matched the vibe of the palace and Rajasthan. They have shared BTS from the making of Mere Rashke Qamar, in which the director guides everyone to look at the vintage car which would arrive within five minutes. In the later scene, village people look at the car, while Milan Luthria directs the scene.

The filmmaker revealed another reason for choosing Mere Rashke Qamar for Ajay Devgn’s movie. According to Luthria, this popular track brings the feeling of the period in which the story of Baadshaho is set. Additionally, Gulshan Kumar explained that it was difficult to make a song from the era in which the movie is set. Therefore, the makers purposely chose Mere Rashke Qamar, which would be the pride of the film.

Milan Luthria also talked about the music label. He said that while working with T-Series, they wanted strong music which is also quite melodious. Gulshan Kumar, on the other hand, revealed that this track is a fusion of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s songs. He described how Mere Rashke Qamar was created by using 80s music and that it went on to become popular in no time. Moreover, this upbeat song received mostly positive reviews from critics.

