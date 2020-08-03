Ajay Devgn And Kareena Kapoor Khan Starrer 'Golmaal Returns' Making Is Too Fun To Watch

Golmaal Returns was the second film from Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal franchise. Golmaal Returns included an ensemble cast of actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Celina Jaitley and Shreyas Talpade. After the success of the first film from the Golmaal Series, the makers decided to make the second film, Golmaal Returns. Here is the making video of Golmaal Returns.

Making of Golmaal Returns

The film Golmaal Returns was shot at various different locations in India. Most of the film’s shooting was done in Ooty while the majority of the film was shot in Ramoji Film City, including the first song of the film. In the making video of Golmaal Returns, the cast speaks about their characters. Director of Golmaal Returns, Rohit Shetty said that the film Golmaal Returns is not the continuation of Golmaal, but it is a series.

He also added that many characters who were in the first part, are also a part of Golmaal Returns. Tusshar Kapoor played a key role in both parts. His character was the same as in the first film. Speaking about his character, he said that his part was quite challenging, but he enjoyed shooting for it. Shreyas Talpade, speaking about his character said that he played the role of Ajay Devgn’s colleague in the film. He said that his character was of an innocent crook in the film.

About the film 'Golmaal Returns'

The film Golmaal Returns followed the story of a man named Gopal who gets stuck in a yacht with a woman after he saves her life. His wife suspects him of having an affair with another woman which further leads to hilarious events. Ajay Devgn played the lead role of Gopal in the film while Kareena Kapoor Khan played the role of his wife.

The film is said to be inspired by a Marathi play Pheka Pheki and has also taken inspiration from a Hindi film Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar, which released in the year 1973. Golmaal Returns was critically acclaimed and also emerged as a box office hit.

