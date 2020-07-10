Ajay Devgn Starrer 'Maidaan' Gearing Up To Resume Shoot In November?

Recently, a report, published by a news portal, stated that the makers of the Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan have dismantled the long-standing set of football arena, as Mumbai rains arrived in June. The reports further added that the unit of the Amit Ravindernath Sharma-directorial venture will have to patiently wait out the monsoon and the reconstruction of the set before the team can report to work in November. The report also speculated that the upcoming film will take an August 2021 release.

The set of Maidaan to be rebuilt in November?

Interestingly, the report stated that though the state government permitted the resumption of shoots on May 31, Ajay Devgn, Amit Sharma and Boney Kapoor had opined that returning to the set in June would be impractical. The report reasoned that the makers thought they would have to call time once monsoon arrived. The report said that the rains would destroy the set completely, so, they decided to pull it down and have it built from scratch in October.

The report also revealed that reconstructing the set will be an additional expense as the makers may have to level the soil that will be uneven after the rains. Taking these factors into consideration, they are planning to begin the shoot in November. The report also mentioned that due to these reasons, the makers pushed the release from December 2020 to August 13, 2021. The report noted that the eight-month delay will spell losses for the makers, as they have to pay interest for the additional period.

The set of Maidaan was modelled on an international stadium. Reportedly, it was built earlier this year in the western suburbs to serve as the location for eight matches that will be depicted in the sports drama. After the coronavirus-induced lockdown in March, the set had been lying unused.

Apart from Ajay Devgn, the film will also feature Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and the well known Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh. Ajay Devgn will essay Syed Abdul Rahim, who served as coach and manager of the Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963. Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, and Arunava Joy Sengupta, screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah respectively.

