Ajay Devgn Remembers Father Veeru On Death Anniversary, Says 'your Presence Is Reassuring'

Bollywood’s versatile actor Ajay Devgn remembered his father and late action director Veeru Devgn on his first death anniversary with a heartfelt tribute. The late choreographer had passed away due to cardiac arrest on May 27 last year. Ajay Devgn shared a video on social media where he showed some glimpses with his father and wrote how he still misses him constantly.

The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor who is very close to his father, shared the beautiful video on his Twitter handle where he paid tribute to his father. The video is a montage of Veeru's pictures with the Golmaal actor. In the video, we can see glimpses of Ajay's precious moments with his late father, while somber piano music plays in the background. On remembering his father, Ajay shared a heart-warming caption which read that the actor still feels the presence of his father beside him, exactly in the same manner as he was, protective and caring.

Dear Dad, it’s a year since you left. However, I can feel you beside me—quiet, caring, protective; your presence is forever reassuring 🙏 pic.twitter.com/A8aYyF70bV — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 27, 2020

Apart from this, earlier, the actor had shared another memory with his father on social media. Last year, on Teacher's day, Ajay Devgn remembered Veeru for the "invaluable life lessons" he has taught. Ajay shared a throwback picture with dad Veeru and wrote, "My Father, My Guru. He gave me invaluable life lessons."

Veeru Devgan was a veteran action director, who directed action sequences in over 80 films, mainly in the nineties. He also ventured into film direction with the 1999 film Hindustan Ki Kasam which starred son Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, and Monisha Koirala. Veeru Devgan has also acted in a couple of films such as Kranti, Sourabh, and Singhasan. The father-son duo has worked together in films such as Ishq, Jaan, Haqeeqat, Dilwale, Divya Shakti, Jigar, and Phool Aur Kaante.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay Devgn who is gearing up for his next outing Bhuj: The Pride of India is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. Ajay Devgn will be donning the role of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was then in charge of the Bhuj airport that created an airbase with the help of 300 women. In a recent interview with a leading portal, Naveen Paul, the VFX supervisor for Bhuj: The Pride Of India, revealed that almost 90% of the film has already been shot.

