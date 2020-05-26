Ajay Devgn Looks Dashing In These Sunglasses; Pictures Inside

Ajay Devgn is widely considered by critics and experts to be one of the finest actors in Bollywood. The actor was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior co-starring Kajol and Saif Ali Khan and will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. Some of Ajay Devgn's best performances include in movies like Zakhm, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Phool Aur Kaante, Naajayaz, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Lajja, Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai, Singham, and Gangaajal. Apart from being known for his action and power-packed performances, he is also known for his fashion sense and style.

Ajay Devgn is an avid social media user and updates his fans about himself on a regular basis through various social media platforms. The actor has been often seen donning sunglasses. With all that said now, here are some of Ajay Devgn's dashing pictures in sunglasses:

Ajay Devgn looks in sunglasses; check-out

The actor took to his Instagram feed and shared a picture of himself in sunglasses. The actor can be seen sporting casual black Tshirt and a pair of black sunglasses. The photo went viral in no-time.

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn's 'Bedardi' Was Initially Offered To THESE Two Actors; Read Fun Trivia

The actor also makes sure that he shares photos of him and his family. Devgn shared a picture that features wife, Kajol, and daughter, Nysa. The actor shared a picture with a smiling face and a pair of cool sunglasses. Have a look at the post shared by Ajay Devgn where all the three can be seen donning some cool sunglasses.

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn's Rare Photos From His Childhood And Youth That You Must Check Out

This is one of the most liked photos shared by Ajay Devgn on his Instagram. The picture features him and wife Kajol alongside a beach. Ajay Devgn can be seen sporting a grey coloured full-sleeved t-shirt and on the other hand, Kajol can be seen donning a green traditional outfit and she paired it with metallic pair of earrings. Fans couldn't stop praising for the cool looks that the actor completed with a pair of sunglasses.

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn's Movies Based On Freedom Fighters; See Full List

Ajay Devgn also shared a dashing photo of himself and cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The actor opted for a checkered jacket and blue jeans and completed the look with a pair of sunglasses. The post shared by Ajay Devgn is gained a massive number of likes, making it one of the most-liked pictures on Instagram. Have a look at the picture:

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' & Other Bollywood Movies Rumoured To Become A Franchise

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.