Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' & Other Bollywood Movies Rumoured To Become A Franchise

With Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior, Ajay Devgn achieved success and was also praised by critics for his performance in the film. There are already rumours about the film turning into a franchise. And with that said, let's take a look at a list of other such franchises which are rumoured to take shape. Read on:

Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Rumours were doing the rounds that Ajay Devgn and the director of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Om Raut, had been talking about building a franchise out of this historical character. The box office collections and success of the movie only solidified their plans. In an interview with a daily portal, the actor, who also doubled as the film's producer, confirmed this news. He reportedly said that his production house would finance the later projects of the franchise even though he, as an actor, may not feature in every movie.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' Declared Tax Free In Haryana

Ajay Devgn went on to reportedly confirm that they have shortlisted quite a few stories and adventures of heroes like Tanhaji. Tanhaji box office collection for the first week was approximately ₹1,15,28,00,000 according to reports of Box Office India. In the second week, it reached approximately ₹77,00,00,000. It also achieved praises from critics.

Also Read: Imtiaz Ali Reveals Why He Remade 'Love Aaj Kal' 10 Years Later With The Same Title

Farhan Akhtar's Don

After Tanhaji, it is Farhan Akhtar's Don which is rumoured to become a Bollywood franchise. While Amitabh Bachchan starrer Don is a classic Bollywood movie, Farhan Akhtar's 2006 remake with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead had also been a success. Fans loved it so much so that Akhtar had to make a sequel to it with a slightly different plotline.

Now, according to rumours Don 3 is the making, turning the classic Bollywood movie into an iconic franchise. However, there have been rumours that Ranveer Singh might be replacing Shah Rukh Khan in the third sequel. But since nothing has been confirmed by either party, fans are left to speculate about who will ultimately star in the franchise.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn Extends Gratitude To Fans As 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' Crosses 200 Crore

Aashiqui

Aashiqui 2 went on to become one of the greatest hits of all time. It was a sequel of the original Aashiqui that featured Rahul Roy in the lead role with Anu Aggarwal. Now, there have been talks about a possible sequel to Aashiqui 2. It will work as the third instalment to the Aashiqui franchise. The cast of the film has not been revealed yet. Nothing is made official yet, but the fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film.



Also Read: 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' To Have A Sequel? Actor Ajay Devgn Answers

Image source: Ajay Devgn Instagram, Shraddha Kapoor Instagram, Farhan Akhtar Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.