Ajay Devgn Loves Caricatures And These Instagram Posts Are Proof

Ajay Devgn is a celebrated actor of Bollywood. In his career span of nearly 30 years, the actor has done a hundred movies till now. The actor has done films in different genres but his action-hero image remains a favourite among masses. His 'hero’ entry with a full split while staying on the two bikes in his film Phool Aur Kaante is to date referred to as the 'Ajay Devgn stunt'. Some of his notable movies include Dilwale, Suhaag, Deewangee, Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai, Golmaal series, De De Pyaar De and many more. Apart from this, the actor is also an active Instagram user. His Instagram is filled with caricatures, family pictures, films promotions and many other things. Take a look at pictures that show his love for caricatures.

Ajay Devgn's love for caricatures

Ajay Devgn recently celebrated his 51st birthday on April 2. He expressed his gratitude to all his well-wishers on his birthday by posting a quirky video on Instagram. The actor shared a caricature video of himself, with a thank-you voice note. With the post, the actor also asked fans to stay home amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

Back in December 2019, Ajay Devgn shared multiple videos that took the viewers through his journey over almost three decades. The first video showed Ajay’s transformation from his look in the 90s to his look in Tanhaji, with the iconic Singham tune playing in the background. His other video showed how Ajay had been recreating his stunts and setting new benchmarks with his action scenes. In some of the videos, there were also a few versions of Ajay’s Super Mario and other video games.

Ajay Devgn reposted the post of artist Prasad Bhat. The artist made this video on Ajay Devgn’s 50th birthday. The clip shows Ajay’s look from his hit films including Singham, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Son of Sardar, The Legend of Bhagat Singh and many more. The video also has the Singham tune playing in the background. He captioned his picture by thanking Prasad Bhat for this wonderful and amazing artwork.

