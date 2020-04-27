Ajay Devgn's 'Khakee' Potrayed His Second Negative Character In Films; Read More Trivia

Ajay Devgn has been one of the most prominent stars of the Bollywood industry. He managed to make his acting debut with his 1991 action drama, Phool Aur Kaante. He has managed to attract a lot of attention with his performances in his films. His Khakee has been an iconic project of the Bollywood film industry. The film also has a cult following since its release. Read more about some lesser-known facts about Ajay Devgn’s Khakee.

Ajay Devgn's Khakee Trivia

Koena Mitra was offered to be a part of the film with an item song, but she declined.

Amitabh Bachchan ditched his trademark french beard for only a moustache in this film.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan injured herself during a jeep accident during filming.

Rajkumar Santoshi wished that he could make a film about cops with Amitabh Bachchan ever since he was working as an assistant in the film Ardh Satya.

Khakee marked Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's first role as a negative character.

Initially, Paresh Rawal was brought on for Akshay Kumar's role but the makers dropped him to add more commercial value to the film.

Initially, the Bollywood legend, Dharmendra was being approached to play DCP.

This film also marks Ram Sampath's first mainstream Hindi cinema project as a music director.

Rajkumar Santoshi wished to bring in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for his film since he dropped her out of her project, Lajja.

Throughout the film, Prakash Raj's voice might be a bit off as it was dubbed.

Rajkumar Santoshi has also narrated the film’s story to Amar Singh (politician), who had arranged the meeting with Amitabh Bachchan. He was also a major contributor to the film as during the production stages, he went out of his way to obtain permission to shoot on the train. This the reason why Amar Singh is thanked in the opening credits.

The actor who played the role of Constable Kamlesh Sawant is named Kamlesh Sawant in real life too.

Jaya Prada had a huge part in the film initially, but due to unforeseen events like her sick husband being hospitalized, her screen time was trimmed down to a guest appearance.

This film also marked Ajay Devgan's second negative role after Deewangee.

