Ajay Devgn has worked with several directors in Bollywood. The Singham actor is all set to star in a Tollywood film titled RRR. Read on to know more about Ajay Devgn's movies helmed by Harry Baweja here:

Ajay Devgn's memorable collaborations with Harry Baweja

Main Aisa Hi Hoon

Ajay Devgn plays the role of a mentally challenged coffee shop worker in the 2005 drama, Main Aisa Hi Hoon. The films also feature Sushmita Sen, Esha Deol, and Anupam Kher in the lead roles. Main Aisa Hi Hoon is an adaptation of the 2001 Hollywood flick I Am Sam, which featured Sean Penn and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Qayamat: City Under Threat

Qayamat: City Under Threat is a 2003 action thriller film directed by Harry Baweja. It is an adaptation of the 1996 film The Rock, which featured Sean Connery, Nicolas Cage, and Ed Harris in the lead roles. Qayamat turned out to be a hit at the box-office and featured Devgn, Sunil Shetty, Sanjay Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan in the lead roles. It revolves around how Devgn's character saves Mumbai from a nuclear attack.

Deewane

Deewane is a 2000 drama film that features Urmila Matondkar, Mahima Chaudhry, and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. Devgn plays a dual role in this film; he portrays the characters of Vishal and Arun. The film also features Shivaji Satham, who plays the role of a police commissioner in the film. Deewane's soundtrack went on to be a great hit among the fans of the actor.

Dilwale

Dilwale is a 1994 romantic action film that features Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty, and Raveena Tandon. In the film, Shetty plays the role of a hot-headed Police Officer Vikram Singh whereas Devgn plays the role of Arun Saxena. In the film, Devgn's character is framed for murder and is seen in a mental asylum.

