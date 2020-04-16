Ajay Devgn's Fun Moments With 'Golmaal' Star Cast; See Photos

Golmaal Again is the fourth instalment of the Golmaal franchise. Directed by Rohit Shetty, it stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Parineeti Chopra, Tusshar Kapoor, Tabu, Kunal Khemu, Shreyas Talpade, Prakash Raj, Johnny Lever, and Neil Nitin Mukesh in prominent roles. It also features Nana Patekar in a cameo appearance. Therefore, we have compiled some of the fun throwback photos from the sets of Golmaal Again that you must check out.

Golmaal Again garnered a mixed response from the critics and the audience alike. However, according to reports, it broke several box office records by grossing over Rs 1 million within three days of its release. The fourth instalment of the Golmaal series emerged out to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time. Moreover, it ran over 50 days in theatres.

Golmaal Again revolves around orphans, who find a baby girl and keep her with themselves. Named as Khushi, she gets adopted by a colonel and his wife. The boys, who left the orphanage back then, arrive after 25 years only to be possessed by a ghost. However, the story takes a different turn when Gopal’s love interest, Khushi (Parineeti Chopra) confesses that she died as her would-be husband Nikhil strangled her to death. After this, the boys leave no stone unturned in protecting the orphanage and proving Nikhil guilty.

