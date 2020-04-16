Ajay Devgn's Memorable Throwback Pictures From The Sets Of 'Shivaay'

Action film Shivaay is directed by Ajay Devgn. He also produced it under his banner Ajay Devgn Films. Shivaay stars Ajay Devgn in the titular role alongside Sayyeshaa, Abigail Eames and Erika Kaar in pivotal roles. This action thriller flick revolves around a skilled mountaineer, who falls in love with a woman named Olga, whom he saves from an avalanche.

Olga bears Shivaay’s child. Later, she leaves the child with him and moves to Bulgaria. Nine years later, his mute daughter, Gaura, desires to meet her mother and he brings her there only to face obstacles after saving a girl from being sold. Now, he has to protect Gaura. Released in 2016, Shivaay was well-received by the audience and ran for over 50 days in the theatres. Meanwhile, we have compiled Ajay Devgn’s photos from the sets of the film that you must check.

Ajay Devgn’s photos from the sets of Shivaay

Also read: After Tanhaji Success, Ajay Devgn's Rs 7 Cr 'Maidaan' Stadium Set Faces Anxious Covid Wait

Also read: Kajol And Ajay Devgn Starrer 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha' Best Dialogues

Also read: Ajay Devgn And Akshaye Khanna Starrer 'Deewangee’: Lesser-known Facts

Also read: Ajay Devgn To Go Bald For His Upcoming Period Drama With Neeraj Pandey?

Also read: Ajay Devgn's Movie Memes Apt For Lockdown Situation Right Now

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.