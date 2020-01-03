Selena Gomez's Look Back At 2019 Includes Some Truly Amazing Moments

Selena Gomez's comeback on Instagram after a four-month break from social media was a topic of discussion last year among fans. After the break, Selena decided to only share selective moments with her 164 million followers on Instagram in order to stay grounded. Since Selena Gomez returned to Instagram in January last year, she shared the moment where she met Oprah. Selena also shared some of her throwback memories.

Here is a look at some of the pictures

Selena took to her Instagram, and the recent pictures shared by Selena had a bunch of pictures from last year in her 2019 recap. Selena called 2019 as the year of being the third wheel. It featured a lot of unreleased selfies and also some videos. In the pictures, Selena was hanging out with her celebrity friends Julia Michaels and James Bay during the night outs. She had also posted selfies from her hangouts at home and when she was on holidays.

The Lose You To Love Me singer also highlighted the time that she spent cuddling with Taylor Swift's kitten Benjamin Button at her friend's home back in March where she also attended her cousin's wedding in summer. Selena Gomez's look back at 2019 also featured her family. Selena shared the snaps where she and her ad Ricardo were seen relaxing on the soda in August. Also a picture with her mother Mandy celebrating Christmas Day in the snow. Selena also added pictures from her birthday where she was in a private jet captioned as "Bday!!"

Selena made her proper return to music a year back. The singer's new album Rare's songs Lose You to Love Me and Look At Her Now have been doing extremely well. The fans have fallen in love with these two songs. The song Look At Her Now was released as the second single and also peaked at number twenty-seven on the Billboard Hot 100.

