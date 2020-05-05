Sonam Kapoor's 'I Hate Luv Storys': Here Are Reasons To Watch Her First Commercial Hit

Sonam Kapoor had her first commercial hit with the romantic comedy I Hate Luv Storys which was directed by Punit Malhotra. The movie was Punit Malhotra's directorial debut. It is also considered as one of the biggest hits in actor Imran Khan's career. Take a look at the reasons and interesting things that prove why one should watch this rom-com movie.

Reasons to watch I Hate Luv Storys

The movie has a collection of soulful tracks which received many Filmfare awards and nominations.

Sonam Kapoor and Imran Khan's chemistry was majorly loved by the actors' fans. Their performance was even applauded by critics.

It is said that Sameer Soni's character in the movie was based on director Karan Johar.

Produced by Dharma Productions, the movie showcases the behind-the-scenes of movie shoots and is interesting to watch for all those who love filmmaking as an art.

The movie showcased picturesque locations in Queenstown, New Zealand, where some of the movie scenes were shot. When watched carefully, Bollywood buffs can identify many similarities between I Hate Luv Storys and every Bollywood romantic movie that was ever made. Even the romantic songs that one finds in Dharma movies, with protagonists donning coordinated dresses, are recreated in this movie; especially the song Sadka.

Sonam Kapoor's exceptional fashion sense can be seen starting from this movie where she has worn some pretty party gowns, tube dresses, bodycon outfits, and even fashionable simple tops and jeans.

The movie songs became so popular that a part of the song Bahara was used in Bulgarian song called "Dai mi svoboda". The song was sung by a Bulgarian pop-folk singer named Tedi Aleksandrova.

Box office collections

According to Boxoffice India website, the film earned a total net gross of Rs 43 crores at the box office. It earned a total of $3 million at the overseas box office collections. The film was made on a budget of Rs 23 crores. Check out some audience reactions to the movie and the lead pair.

