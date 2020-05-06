Kriti Sanon Is One Of The Most Bankable Stars And Her Box Office Records Are Proof

Kriti Sanon is one of the most bankable stars in the country and her movies and brand deals are proof. The actor made an impactful debut with her first film. She soon cemented her place in the film industry with several big hits. Kriti Sanon also has several brand deals that add to the claim of her being a bankable star. The actor has also made a few cameo appearances in films.

Kriti Sanon - Box Office records

Dilwale

Dilwale was already one of the most anticipated films for the year 2015. Having a strong star cast added to the excitement of the film. Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kajol and Kriti Sanon appeared in pivotal roles in the film. The film, despite being made on a budget of approximately ₹135 crores, went on to garner a staggering ₹408 crores approximately. Kriti Sanon was highly praised by her fans for her role in the film.

Luka Chuppi

Luka Chuppi was one of the most loved films featuring Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan in lead roles. The audience loved the actors' on-screen chemistry and praised them for their amazing acting. The movie earned around ₹128 crores approximately. However, what is interesting is the fact that the film was made on a budget of ₹25 crores approximately and yet went on to bring in such a huge number. The audiences have even begun to expect another film and according to quite a few entertainment portals, Lukka Chuppi 2 will soon begin its production.

Housefull 4

Another big blockbuster Kriti appeared in was the 2019 film Housefull 4. This was Kriti’s second film to cross the 100 crore mark at the box office after Lukka Chuppi. Housefull 4 was well known for its amazing star cast and hilarious story. Therefore, the film garnered tremendous love and appreciation from the audience who went to watch it. The film earned ₹250 crores approximately despite receiving mixed reviews from audiences and critics.

Thus, just the movies show that Kriti is indeed a bankable star. However, her brand deals and various advertisement deals too add to her star power, which has been on a constant rise since her debut. Her fans love watching her on-screen and therefore her few cameo appearances have benefitted some films as well. Kriti Sanon as made a special appearance in films like Pati Patni Aur Woh and even had an item song in Stree, both films became massive hits. The actor has a net worth of approximately ₹15 crores according to several media websites which further add to the claim.

