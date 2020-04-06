Ajay Devgn's 'Phool Aur Kaante': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn stunned everyone with his performance in his debut flick Phool Aur Kaante in 1991. Directed by Kuku Kohli, this action romantic film also stars Madhoo, Aruna Irani, Amrish Puri, and Jagdeep in the lead roles. Devgn garnered immense appreciation for his portrayal of Ajay Salgaonkar and impeccable action sequences.

The story revolves around Ajay, who is the sole son of don Nageshwar. He takes over his father’s criminal empire and businesses. Much to his dismay, Nageshwar’s associates become unhappy with Ajay’s job. Therefore, they plan to kidnap his baby son, which weaves the story ahead. We have compiled some of the interesting facts about Phool Aur Kaante that you must read.

Interesting trivia about Ajay Devgn’s Phool Aur Kaante

1. Ajay Devgn’s debut film

Ajay Devgn kick-started his acting career with Phool Aur Kaante. He garnered praises for his performance from the ciritcs and audience. Moreover, he received several awards.

2. The original choice for Amrish Puri’s role

In Phool Aur Kaante, Amrish Puri played the role of Nageshwar, who is known for his criminal acts and businesses. He was Ajay Devgn's father in the film. However, it is a rarely known fact that before him Dilip Kumar and Raajkumar were former choices for Puri’s character.

3. Clashed with Lamhe

Ajay Devgn’s Phool Aur Kaante hit the theatres on the same day as Lamhe. Moreover, Anil Kapoor also told him that he should not have had released that day. However, it turned out that Lamhe flopped at the box office. On the other hand, Phool Aur Kaante was a huge success and received critical acclaim.

Also read: Rakul Preet Singh's Co-stars - From Ajay Devgn To Sidharth Malhotra

Also read: Riteish Deshmukh And Wife Genelia Wish Ajay Devgn With A Hilarious TikTok Video; Watch

4. First choice for Madhoo’s role

Juhi Chawla was the first choice for Pooja in Phool Aur Kaante. However, she had no dates and had to opt out of the film. Besides her, Raveena Tandon, Tisca Chopra and Divya Bharti were also offered the lead role. They all were busy with their respective films. Therefore, Madhoo played Ajay Devgn’s on-screen wife and slew her role in the movie.

Also read: Ajay Devgn's Most Adorable Pictures With His Children, Nysa And Yug

Also read: Ajay Devgn's "Thank You" Note For Birthday Wishes Is The Cutest Thing On Internet Today

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.