Ajay Devgn's Must-watch Crime Thriller Films: From 'Drishyam' To 'Omkara'

Ajay Devgn is one of the well-known celebrities in Bollywood. Starring in many films, Ajay Devgn has gone on to impress audiences with his acting skills. As per reports, the actor is best known for his movies such as Shivaay, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Omkara and many more. Being in the film industry for over three decades, Ajay Devgn has starred in nearly all genre of films and here’s taking a look at the actor’s crime thriller films that you can watch.

Drishyam

The film Drishyam released in the year 2015. The crime mystery film revolves around a man who saved this family from the law, as they committed an unexpected crime. The film Drishyam was helmed by Nishikant Kamat and also starred Shriya Saran, Tabu and Rajat Kapoor.

Singham

The film Singham is one of the most loved movies in today’s generation. The film released in the year 2011 and also has a sequel titled Singham returns. This thriller film was helmed by Rohit Shetty and bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment. The film also went on to work wonders at the box office.

Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai

The film Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai released in the year 2010. The action crime film revolves around a smuggler who tries to gain power and rule the city of Mumbai but for that, he had faced many difficulties. The film was helmed by Milan Luthria and bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor.

Omkara

The film Omkara released in the year 2006. The crime drama film revolved around a man who trusts his lieutenant but later suspects him of committing adultery with his wife. The film, Omkara, was helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj and also starred Saif Ali Khan, Vivek Oberoi and Kareena Kapoor Khan in a pivotal role.

