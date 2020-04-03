Ajay Devgn’s Movies Where The Actor Played Negative Roles

Over the years, Ajay Devgn has established himself as one of the top actors in Bollywood. He has been a part of several hit films like Dilwale, Singham, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Omkara and many more. Today, he is considered to be one of the best action heroes in Bollywood. His contributions to cinema have even earned him several accolades and awards including the prestigious Padma Shri. Here are some of Ajay Devgn's movies where he has donned the negative role.

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn's "Thank You" Note For Birthday Wishes Is The Cutest Thing On Internet Today

Ajay Devgn in negative roles

1. Kaal (2005)

Kaal saw Ajay Devgn don the role of Kali Pratap Singh who turns out to be an evil spirit. The film revolved around the story of a group of young individuals who fight against an evil spirit in a National Park. Ajay Devgn’s performance in the film was lauded by the critics. Kaal turned out to be one of the best films of that year.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan Wishes Friend Ajay Devgn On His 51st Birthday, Adds A Safety Note

2. Khakee (2004)

Khakee starred Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai, and Tushar Kapoor along with Ajay Devgn in lead roles. The film directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, revolved around the story of a police team who is on a mission to escort an accused terrorist. The film received high praise for its direction, performances, and plot from the critics. It was a hit at the box office too and became one of the highest-grossing films of that year.

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn Turns 51, Here Is How Bollywood Celebrities Wished Him On His Special Day

3. Deewangee (2002)

Ajay Devgn played the role of the antagonist in this Anees Bazmee-directorial. Deewangee also starred Akshaye Khanna and Urmila Matondkar along with Ajay Devgn. Ajay Devgn’s performance in the film was lauded by the critics and he even several awards for the same. The film even performed well at the box office.

4. Company (2002)

Ajay Devgn played the role of an underworld don named Malik in this Ram Gopal Varma directorial. The film also starred Mohanlal, Vivek Oberoi, Manisha Koirala, and Antara Mali along with Devgn. The movie opened to positive reviews from the audience and critics. Company was also screened at several international film festivals including the New York Asian Film Festival.

ALSO READ | Riteish Deshmukh And Wife Genelia Wish Ajay Devgn With A Hilarious TikTok Video; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.