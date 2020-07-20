RR Pathak's Death: Ajay Devgn Remembers Debut Film 'Phool Aur Kaante' Publicist

Veteran film publicist R.R. Pathak breathed his last on July 18 at his residence in Bombay. According to reports, he passed away due to age-related problems. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter account and mourned the unfortunate demise of the publicist of his debut film, Phool Aur Kaante. The actor offered his condolences and mentioned that the two often crossed paths in 29 years. At last, the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor thanked Pathak for his guidance and teachings that he taught the actor during the film.

Ajay Devgn mourns demise of publicist R.R Pathak

He had handled the publicity work of several films in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s mainly including Qayamat Se Qauamat Tak, Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, and many more. Although he continued to his job of the film publicist, he had reduced his assignments as the younger lot of PROs and PR agencies took over. As per reports, Pathak was asthmatic and had not been keeping good health for quite a long time.

R R Pathak Sir handled the publicity of my debut film, Phool Aur Kaante. Our paths crossed often in the last 29 years. Thank you Sir for your guidance🙏

Condolences to the family.

RIP Pathak saab🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 19, 2020



The 1991 iconic film Phool Aur Kaante went on to become one of the biggest hits of that year. The gripping storyline and the amazing action stunts performed by the actor standing on the top of two bikes still happens to be one of the most iconic entry shots for a Hindi film hero. The story of Phool Aur Kaante revolves around a criminal don's (Amrish Puri) only son (Ajay) is quite apprehensive about his dad's criminal empire. He wants to shape his own destiny, one of peace and love, but his father wants him to carry on the empire. When his own young child gets abducted by a rival gang, he is forced to re-shape his destiny by following his father's example.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ajay has multiple projects lined-up for releases. He is gearing up for films like Bhuj: The Pride of India, Maidaan, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Thank God, and he will also e seen doing a cameo in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi. Apart from this, the actor has donned the cap of a producer for his next project The Big Bull, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana D'Cruz.

