When Tanuja Opened Up About How Kajol Broke The News Of Being In Love With Ajay Devgn

Recently, a video of Ajay Devgn, his wife Kajol, and mother-in-law Tanuja surfaced on the internet. In the video, fans can see that Tanuja reveals how Kajol opened up to her about being in love with actor Ajay Devgn. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Tanuja on Kajol breaking news of being in love

Recently, a video surfaced on the internet. In the video, actor host Raveena Tandon talks to Tanuja, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Kajol’s younger sister. Tandon asks Tanjua about how Kajol opened up to her about being in love with Ajay Devgn. On this, Tanuja, who is known for films like A Death in the Gunj, Haathi Mere Saathi, Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi, Pyar Ki Kahani, and others, said that Kajol was ''mesmerised'' by Devgn.

In the video, Tanuja says, “She comes to me, she had just started shooting her first film with him, saying ‘mom I am in love’. So I said okay, alright. Who is it? So, she says, ‘you should see his eyes mom’. And I am like ‘who is it!?’ and she says that his name is Ajay. So I ask her who Ajay? She says Ajay Devgn!” Tanuja was impressed to know that Kajol is in love with “Veeru Ji's son”.

Talking about Veeru Devgan and Ajay Devgn, the veteran actor said that both are very charismatic. She also opened up about an incident in the viral video clip and stated that one day he had called her landline asking about Kajol. This was after he married Kajol. Devgn failed to address Tanuja, so she gave him three options. She asked him to called her “mom, mother-in-law, or Tanuja ji”. So Ajay decided to call Tanuja “mom”. Here is the clip that has recently surfaced on the internet:

Kajol and Ajay Devgn are all set for the release of the film Tribhanga. It is a Netflix drama film. The film revolves around the lives of three women of the same family, but from different generations. It is directed by Renuka Shahane. The film will feature Mithila Palkar as Masha, Kajol as Anu, and Tanvi Azmi as Nayan. The film will also feature Kunaal Roy Kapur, Manav Gohil, among others, in pivotal roles.

