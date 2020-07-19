Ajay Devgn Had Done Several Films In 90s That Featured Pramod Moutho: Here's A List

Ajay Devgn is one of the prominent celebrities in Bollywood. He has made a great career in Bollywood with many films, that have gone on to impress audiences. Some of his hits over the years include Golmaal, De De Pyaar De, Singham, Shivaay, Raju Chacha, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Omkara, Diljale and many more films.

Ajay Devgn has been in the film industry for over three decades and is a well-known actor who has made films with most of the top actors in the industry. Few of his films also featured Pramod Moutho, and hence here is the film of Ajay Devgn’s film featuring Pramod Moutho. Take a look at these films below-

Ajay Devgn films that feature Pramod Moutho

Diljale

Diljale film was released in the year 1996. The film was a romantic action drama helmed by Harry Baweja, with a screenplay by Karan Razdan. Along with Ajay Devgn in the lead role, the film also starred Sonali Bendre and Madhoo as the lead protagonists. Apart from that Amrish Puri, Shakti Kapoor, Pramod Moutho and Parmeet Sethi played supporting roles in the film. Diljale not only received positive reviews but also grossed a lifetime collection of 17.75 crores, with a distributor share of 75 million. Also, as per reports, Diljale was included among the list of "Ajay Devgn's memorable films".

Raju Chacha

Raju Chacha was an action drama released in the year 2000. Raju Chacha was directed by Anil Devgan, starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Rishi Kapoor in the lead roles. This film was Devgn's first attempt as a producer. The film also starred Pramod Moutho, Smita Jaykar, Harsh Lunia, and Sanjay Dutt in the special appearance. Raju Chacha, the film was appreciated by the Star Screen Awards for the Best Special Effects. The film bagged a total number of 7 songs, and the music was composed by Jatin-Lalit, along with lyrics penned by Anand Bakshi.

Dilwale

Dilwale, the film released in 1994. It was a romantic action drama. The film starring Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty and Raveena Tandon in the lead role, also starred Saeed Jaffrey, Paresh Rawal, Gulshan Grover and Pramod Moutho in the supporting role. Initially, Divya Bharti was signed for the role of Sapna, which was later played by Raveena Tandon, because of Divya Bharti’s sudden demise. Dilwale, the film went on to become one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the year 1994. This film also nominated Suniel Shetty for the Filmfare Best Supporting Actor Award.

