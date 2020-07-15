Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra To Commence Shooting For 'Thank God' In September

With the shooting of several films and television shows that have resumed, the film industry is gradually trying to return to normalcy. Several production houses are about to kick start shooting of their pending projects. Director Indra Kumar who was about to begin filming of his next comedy film titled Thank God in April had to postpone the schedule due to the ongoing global pandemic. But according to the reports by a daily publication, the team is now all set to start shooting in September.

Ajay Devgn to shoot Thank God first

The latest reports have stated that Ajay Devgn who has three films in his kitty like the remake of Kaithi, Thank God and portions of his sports drama Maidaan, will resume his work life with Thank God. The actor will commence shooting for the first leg of the shoot in September in Mumbai. Though there are several portions of the film that need to be canned at foreign locations, however, the reports suggested that the makers will plan that later, once the international travel restrictions are lifted. The film Thank God is reportedly believed to be a remake of the Danish film Sorte Kugler.

According to reports, after finishing up the first stint of the film Thank God, Ajay will start working for the final schedule of Maidaan in November. A source of the publication claimed that Thank God has been adapted to match the sensibility of the Indian audience. The source reportedly said that Ajay Devgn will be seen essaying the role of a bitter and bankrupt middle-aged man, who gets a new lease of life after a car crash. While talking about the Student of the year’s character, the source reportedly revealed that Sidharth's character changes his outlook on life.

Apart from this, the star cast of the film will also feature heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles. This will be the fourth film of Ajay Devgn with the director after Ishq, Masti, and Total Dhamaal. Meanwhile, Ajay's next Maidan will feature other stars like South Indian actress Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and the well known Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh. Ajay Devgn will essay Syed Abdul Rahim, who served as coach and manager of the Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963. Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, and Arunava Joy Sengupta, screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah respectively.

