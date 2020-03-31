Ajay Devgn Movie Songs About Lord Shiva That You Must Check Out

Ajay Devgn is one of the most critically acclaimed actors of Bollywood. He has starred in several hit films. Reportedly, he is an adherent devotee of Lord Shiva and it is quite evident from his chest tattoo. On the right side of his chest, he has a tattoo of Mahadev. He has also starred in films that featured songs that are about the Hindu deity. Read more to know about Ajay Devgn songs that revolve around Lord Shiva:

Ajay Devgn movie songs about Lord Shiva

Bolo Har Har Har

Bolo Har Har Har is the title song from Ajay Devgn's 2016 film Shivaay. In the film, he played the titular character of Shivaay, who is an innocent mountaineer living in the Himalayas. The movie shows how every man is capable of transforming into a destroyer when it is really needed. The song Bolo Har Har Har sings praises of Lord Shiva, and it describes Mahadev in all his glory. The cinematography of this song is worth watching. Here is the link to the song.

Shankara Re Shankara

Ajay Devgn's other Mahadev song comes in the film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. In the film, when Tanhaji goes to the Kondhana fort to check the fort inside out and see how the new Subhedar of the fort is doing, fans get this beautiful rendition, which is a blend of Marathi and Hindi music and lyrics. In the song, Tanhaji is dancing in a celebration singing praises of Lord Shiva. Here is the video to the song:

Ghamand Kar

The song Ghamand Kar is from the same movie as Shankara Re Shankara. It opens with the chants of Goddess Bhavani, the one who is known to have blessed Shivaji with her own sword. The song urges everyone to have immeasurable pride, and fight like how Lord Mahadev performs his tandav. The song has several references to Lord Shiva, which include the grey ashes and Aghoris. Here is the link to the song:

