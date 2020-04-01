Ajay Devgn’s Movies That You Can Watch On Amazon Prime Video

Over the years, Ajay Devgn has established himself as one of the top actors in Bollywood. He has been a part of several hit films like Dilwale, Singham, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Omkara and many more. Today, he is considered to be one of the best action heroes in Bollywood. His contributions to Indian cinema have even earned him several accolades and awards including the prestigious Padma Shri award. Here are some of his films that you can binge-watch on Amazon Prime Video.

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn Trashes Rumours About Kajol & Nysa's Health; Says Duo 'absolutely Fine'

Ajay Devgn’s movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video:

1. Shivaay (2016)

Shivaay was the second time that Ajay Devgn turned into a director. The film starred Sayyeshaa, Abigail Eames and Erika Kaar along with Ajay Devgn in lead roles. The film was well-received by the audience and was a hit at the box office. Shivaay even won the National Film Award for Best Special Effects that year.

ALSO READ | 'RRR' Director SS Rajamouli Reveals Why He Signed Up Ajay Devgn For The Film; Read

2. The Legend Of Bhagat Singh (2002)

The Legend of Bhagat Singh features one of the finest performances delivered by Ajay Devgn to date. The film revolves around the life of Bhagat Singh and depicts the struggles he faced during India's fight for independence. The film opened to positive reviews from all corners of the industry. The Legend of Bhagat Singh even won two awards at the National Film Awards that year for Best Feature Film in Hindi and Best Actor for Ajay Devgn.

3. Golmaal Again (2017)

Golmaal Again was the fourth film in the hit Golmaal franchise. The film starred Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Shreyas Talpade, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Johnny Lever, Prakash Raj and Neil Nitin Mukesh in prominent roles. The film turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office and went on to collect more than ₹300 crores at the box office. It was one of the highest-grossing films of that year.

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn-starrer Chanakya's Preparation Is Still On Despite Nationwide Lockdown

4. Hulchul (1995)

This 1995 classic is a must-watch for Ajay Devgn fans. Directed by Anees Bazmee, Hulchul also starred Ajay Devgn’s real-life wife Kajol, Vinod Khanna, Ronit Roy and Kader Khan in pivotal roles. The film was also made in Bengali and released as Akraman. However, it was an average success at the box office.

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR Reveal Ram Charan's Look From 'RRR' On His B'day; Fans Call It Powerful

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.