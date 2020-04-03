Ajay Devgn's "Thank You" Note For Birthday Wishes Is The Cutest Thing On Internet Today

Ajay Devgn recently celebrated his birthday on April 2, 2020. He was showered with blessings and love from his fans around the world. Ajay Devgn had the most adorable way of thanking his fans through an animated version of himself.

Ajay Devgn’s “thank you” message for the fans

Ajay Devgn recently posted a video on his official Instagram handle in order to thank all the people who wished him on the occasion of his birthday. He posted an animated video of himself where he can be seen thanking all his followers. The animated figure can be seen maintaining a poker face just the way Ajay Devgn does. He can also be seen with his iconic Singham moustache and long hair. He can also be heard asking people to stay home amidst the ongoing Coronavirus crisis. In the caption for the post, he has mentioned that he is thanking each and every one of his fans personally for making his day special. Have a look at the fun Thank You note put up by Ajay Devgn here.

Read Riteish Deshmukh And Wife Genelia Wish Ajay Devgn With A Hilarious TikTok Video; Watch

Also read Ajay Devgn Turns 51, Here Is How Bollywood Celebrities Wished Him On His Special Day

Ajay Devgn’s fun dubbed post

Ajay Devgn recently posted a fun video on his official Instagram handle where a scene from a 90s Bollywood film has been dubbed into a Coronavirus related message. In the video posted, a man can be seen asking people to stay home and stay safe. He has mentioned in the caption for the post how the advice is coming from the "asli legend" of cinema. Have a look at the post put up on Ajay Devgn’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Ajay Devgn Instagram

Read Salman Khan Wishes Friend Ajay Devgn On His 51st Birthday, Adds A Safety Note

Also read Ajay Devgn B'day:Biggest Hits Of The Actor, From 'Singham' To 'Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.