Ajay Devgn Turns 51, Here Is How Bollywood Celebrities Wished Him On His Special Day

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn celebrated his 51st birthday today. He is known for his outstanding contribution to the film industry over the years. Ajay Devgn made his debut in Bollywood with the film Phool Aur Kaante in 1991. Since then he has been a part of many successful films like Diljale, Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Kachche Dhaage, Dil Kya Kare, Company, Apaharan, Halla Bol and the Golmaal series among others. Many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media to wish the actor on his birthday.

Here is a look at some of the Bollywood celebrities who wished on Ajay Devgn’s birthday

Happppy happppy bdayyyyy @ajaydevgn sir !! Wishing you the most amazing , happy and healthy year 😀😀 Keep doing the great work and inspiring all of us 😊 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) April 2, 2020

Happy Birthday, @ajaydevgn!! Working with you has always been a memorable experience! Looking forward to many more! Hope you have a great birthday with your near and dear ones at home! pic.twitter.com/IRbgBNv184 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 2, 2020

@ajaydevgn happy birthday AJ ... enjoy your day and the many blessings to come ... stay blessed. — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) April 2, 2020

Happy Birthday @ajaydevgn

Observed you silently over years and only have admiration for you. You are a lion!!

Regards always.. — Nikhil Dwivedi (@Nikhil_Dwivedi) April 2, 2020

Happy birthday Jay! Have a lovely quarantine birthday! To my fabulous prankster super big hearted super caring super responsible super dad super fun loving super party rockstar (although many may not believe the party bit😉) #superhero brother in law! @ajaydevgn pic.twitter.com/jStiLqp3rt — Tanishaa Mukerji (@TanishaaMukerji) April 1, 2020

