Ajay Devgn Turns 51, Here Is How Bollywood Celebrities Wished Him On His Special Day

Bollywood News

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn turned 51 today. Many Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish the 'Golmaal' actor on his birthday

Written By Rohan Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
ajay devgn

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn celebrated his 51st birthday today. He is known for his outstanding contribution to the film industry over the years. Ajay Devgn made his debut in Bollywood with the film Phool Aur Kaante in 1991. Since then he has been a part of many successful films like Diljale, Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Kachche Dhaage, Dil Kya Kare, Company, Apaharan, Halla Bol and the Golmaal series among others. Many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media to wish the actor on his birthday.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn Birthday: 'Tanhaji' Director Om Raut Posts BTS Pic; Tanishaa Has Sweetest Wish

Also Read | 'Singham' Ajay Devgn Contributes ₹51 Lakh To FWICE For Daily Wage Workers Of Film Industry

Here is a look at some of the Bollywood celebrities who wished on Ajay Devgn’s birthday

Also Read | Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR Reveal Ram Charan's Look From 'RRR' On His B'day; Fans Call It Powerful

Also Read | 'Baaghi 3' Starring Tiger Shroff Beats Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' At BO

 

 

 

