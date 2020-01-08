Top Adam Sandler Movies That Prove He Is An Underrated Actor

Adam Richard Sandler, also known as Sandman, is an American actor, comedian, screenwriter, film producer, and musician. Fans of the actor feel that he is one of the most underrated actors in the industry. Sandler has, in the past, received a lot of heat for making films that are considered as quirky and cringe-worthy, but the actor has a lot of potentials, which was evident from his latest film, Uncut Gems, for which he has received high praise from critics for his performance.

Read more to know about the films that prove that Adam Sandler is an underrated actor:

Underrated films by Adam

Uncut Gems

Uncut Gems is a 2019 crime thriller directed by the Safdie brothers, Josh and Benny. For his performance in the film, the National Board of Review, and St. Louis Film Critics Association awarded him the Best Actor award. Adam played the lead in this film, and it is considered as one of his best works.

Click

Click is a 2006 fantasy film, where Adam played the lead role. The plot of the film revolved around a workaholic architect, who stumbles across a remote which allows him to fast-forward and rewind his life. This is one of the most memorable films by the actor, and he gave a strong performance in the film, for which he received praise from critics.

The Longest Yard

The Longest Yard was released in 2005, and Adam was seen playing the role of Paul "Wrecking" Crewe, who is sent to prison for 18 months. It is one of Adam’s best films and tells the story of a football team formed in a prison, who has to go up against the prison guards. Fans consider this as one of Adam’s best flicks.

Happy Gilmore

Happy Gilmore is a 1996 sports comedy that features Adam as an unsuccessful ice hockey player who discovers a newfound talent for golf. The screenplay of the film is co-written by Adam Sandler and Tim Herlihy. The film won an MTV Movie Award for "Best Fight" for Adam Sandler versus Bob Barker.

Punch-Drunk Love

Punch-Drunk Love is a 2002 romantic black comedy, which features Adam Sandler and Emily Watson in the lead roles. Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film received praise for its quirky tone. Sandler also received critical praise for his performance. Although the film was critically praised, it failed to perform well at the Box-Office.

