Ajay Devgn Proud Of Wife Kajol For Upcoming Film Devi; "Headed In The Right Direction"

Ajay Devgn has been basking in the success of his last mega-blockbuster film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which has broken all records at the Box-Office. The Om Raut directorial also featured his wife actor Kajol and the duo have garnered appreciation from critics all over the country. Kajol has also been in the news for her upcoming short film Devi which narrates the story of nine oppressed women from different walks of life.

The Helicopter Eela actor had shared the poster of the short film earlier on Thursday. Responding to her post, actor Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter account and expressed his happiness for Kajol's next project which he labelled as 'a sensitive film that's headed in the right direction.'.

On Thursday, Kajol took to her social media accounts and shared the poster of the short film featuring herself along with eight other actors including Neha Dhupia and Shruti Haasan among others. The actor announced the tease release date of the film through the caption and also wrote, "A tale of nine women navigating through an unusual sisterhood thrust upon them by circumstance.".

About the short film

The Priyanka Banerjee directorial titled Devi is a women-centric short film as it depicts the stories of nine women and the pain, struggle and abuse that they endure throughout their lives. Apart from Kajol, the short film features an ensemble cast including Neha Dhupia, Shruti Hasan, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashaswini Dayama, Sandhya Mhatre, and Rama Joshi in the lead roles.

Devi is produced by Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Ivan Stephen under the banner Electric Apples Entertainment. The teaser of Devi will be released by the makers on February 24, 2020. According to reports, the short film is set to release on Women's Day, i.e. March 8, 2020.

