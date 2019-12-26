Kajol Has An Opinion About Current Generation Of Actors, THIS Is Her Advise To Them

Kajol has always been the one to lay out her opinions whenever there is a need to. With over 25 years of experience working in this industry, she has seen the industry evolve from one generation to another and has also learned and adapted to the changes at every step of her career. She has never minced her words and has never been apologetic about making a statement that might not belong to the 'popular opinion.'

However, when it comes to the current scenario in the industry, the actor feels that most young actors are trying to be someone that they are not. She feels that they are relying a lot on botox and fillers and what not to feel accepted in the industry. She feels that the actors have started giving their physical appearance too much unnecessary important. Read more to see what Kajol had to say about the current film industry.

Kajol's views about the industry

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Kajol, who is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, spoke at length about the current generation of actors and shared a piece of advice implying that one should never lose their originality. "Stop trying to look like someone else", is what she said and added that its the perfect time to start as the industry is accepting people irrespective of different looks, different sizes and even different genders for that matter. She advises the young actors that while copying someone do not forget your own originality. She even mentioned that she hopes that her kids don't follow the current route and listen to her advice.

