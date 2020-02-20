Kajol & Other 'devis' Look Ready To Take On The World In This New Poster

After playing the reel-life wife to her real-life husband Ajay Devgn in the blockbuster period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Kajol Devgn is all set to step foot in short films by featuring in her first-ever short film titled Devi which is helmed by the Priyanka Banerjee. The short film comprises an ensemble star cast with eight other leading ladies apart from Kajol. Recently, Kajol shared a black and white poster of the short film on social media.

Kajol released the poster of her upcoming short film Devi

The Priyanka Banerjee directorial, titled Devi is a women-centric short film. It depicts the stories of nine women and the pain, struggle and abuse that they endure throughout their lives. The short film apart from Kajol stars an ensemble cast including Neha Dhupia, Shruti Hasan, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashaswini Dayama, Sandhya Mhatre, and Rama Joshi in the lead roles.

It is produced by Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Ivan Stephen under the banner Electric Apples Entertainment. The teaser of Devi will be released by the makers on February 24, 2020. According to reports, the short film is set to release on Women's Day, i.e. March 8, 2020.

Kajol took to her Instagram handle to share the poster of Devi and captioned the post writing, "A tale of nine women navigating through an unusual sisterhood thrust upon them by circumstance. The teaser of our powerful short film drops on 24th February 2020!"

Check out the poster of Devi below:

