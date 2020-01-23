Kajol Shares A Photo With The 'Three Devis' Of Her Life On #ThrowbackThursday

Throwback Thursday is a trend wherein people on their social media accounts share pictures from the past. Actor Kajol too was seen following the trend as she took to her Instagram account and shared an old picture of herself with three other women. The picture included her sister Tanishaa Mukerji and their cousins Maryuri Garware and Madhura Samarth. Kajol captioned it saying "Throwback to I don't know when but these three devis in my life. We grew up together through all our individual transformations. They remain my devis," She also added hashtags "Girls rule" and "I got your back" in her caption along with #ThrowbackThursday.

Read | Anushka Sharma Shares 'morning Gyaan'; Tells Fans To Do THIS With Their Hands

The three devis in Kajol's life

Kajol to be seen in a short film, titled Devi

The picture caption is in reference to the much talked about a short film, titled Devi, in which Kajol will be seen very soon. Recently, actor Shruti Haasan took to her social media and posted a picture of the multi starrer cast of the short she will be seen along with Kajol. The short film features Kajol along with Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashaswini Dayama.

Read | Ajay Devgn Shares Stunning 18-year Challenge Picture & Kajol Is All 'hearts'

True feminists in Kajol's life according to her

Kajol's latest film was Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior opposite her husband, Ajay Devgn. In the past, she has been seen posting many photographs in honour of the women in her life. Check out the pictures below.

People in the picture from top left to bottom right: Kajol, Shobhna Samarth (Kajol's grandmother), Tanuja (Kajol's mother), Nutan (Tanuja's sister)

Read | Kajol Is Believed To Have Rejected These Super-hit Films; Check List

Read | Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Kajol Prove That Blue Is Hue Of The Season

Image credits: Kajol's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.