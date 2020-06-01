Ajay Devgn Donates Oxygen Cylinders And Ventilators To New Hospital In Dharavi

Amid coronavirus pandemic where the world is battling hard to fight with the disease, several stars are extending their hand of help towards the needy. Bollywood’s ace actor Ajay Devgn recently paid for all the oxygen cylinders and portable ventilators for a new 200-bed hospital in Dharavi. The congested locality, often described as Asia’s largest slum, has proven to be a challenge for authorities who are working hard to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Viral Bhayani shared the news with fans on his Instagram page where he wrote how the Singham star quietly donated for oxygen cylinder and ventilators. The caption also read that apart from the ventilators, Devgan also provided ration kits to 700 families of Dharavi.

As soon as the news was shared on social media several fans of the actor praised Ajay for the noble deed and also looked up to him with respect. One of the users wrote that the actor has made all proud of his work. Another user lauded him and wrote, “great job.” A third user chimed in and wrote that what Ajay Devgn has done, it is called “real help.” Another user echoed similar sentiments and hailed the actor for his work. The user also tagged the actor along with Akshay Kumar and Sonu Sood as “real heroes.”



As per media reports, the actor contributed through his Ajay Devgn Films Foundation. The BMC official reportedly said that the actor had earlier provided ration kits for 700 families in Dharavi. On May 27, the actor had called for donations in a tweet and had written, “Dharavi is at the epicenter of the Covid19 outbreak. Many citizens supported by MCGM are working tirelessly on the ground through NGOs to provide the needy with ration & hygiene kits. We at ADFF are helping 700 families. I urge you to also donate.” As per reports, the 200-bed facility hospital in Dharavi was constructed in just 15 days. It has four doctors, 12 nurses, and 20 ward attendants working currently. The facility will only be used for Covid-19 patients, except those that are very critical.

