Ajay Devgn Releases A New Poster Of 'Chhalaang'; Announces OTT Release Date

Actor Ajay Devgn recently took to Instagram to share the poster of the upcoming Rajkummar Rao film, Chhalaang. The poster also announced that the film will be releasing on the occasion of Diwali 2020, on Amazon Prime Video. Ajay Devgn is a part of the production team while Hansal Mehta, who has previously worked on Shahid and Omerta, is the director of this entertainer. The poster has been creating a lot of buzz which is evident in the comments section of the post.

Chhalaang on November 13

Actor Ajay Devgn recently announced on Instagram that the film Chhalaang is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on November 13, 2020. He put up the poster of the film, featuring actors Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Saurabh Shukla. The poster also showcases winner stairs, indicating that the film will be based on a specific competition and will also have a bunch of students in key roles.

Actor Rajkummar Rao is donning a coach’s outfit with a yellow whistle around his neck while he shrugs in oblivion. Nushrratt’s character also seems troubled as she looks at a bunch of kids who are immersed in their study. Saurabh Shukla is seen on the right side of the poster, enjoying a few samosas while being lost in his thoughts.

In the caption for the post, Ajay Devgn has spoken about the theme of the film while revealing details about the cast and crew involved in Chhalaang. He has asked a rhetorical question about who could pull off the most effective ‘Chhalaang’ (jump). He has also mentioned that the film will have its world premiere on the OTT platform. The film is being directed by Hansal Mehta and the script has been prepared by Luv Ranjan. Have a look at the post on Ajay Devgn’s Instagram here.

In the comments section for the post, fans have mentioned how elated they are for the upcoming film Chhalaang. A few fans have wished the team luck while others have spoken about how they have been waiting for a good comedy film. A bunch of people is already assuming that the film will be a blockbuster. Have a look at a few comments here.

