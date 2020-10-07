Ajay Devgn Thanks Everyone For Their 'prayers' After Anil Devgan's Unfortunate Demise

Ajay Devgn's brother Anil Devgan passed away due to cardiac arrest on October 5th, 2020. Ajay Devgn took Twitter to share the sad news of his brother's demise. Along with a picture of the latter, he shared that his brother's death had shocked everyone and that he will miss his presence by his family.

Ajay Devgn thanks everyone for their 'prayers'

I thank each one of you for your prayers 🙏🏻 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 7, 2020

Ajay Devgn shared the news of his brother's sad demise and also announced that the family would not be holding a personal prayer meeting, due to the crisis of COVID-19. Fans and friends of the celebrity poured in condolences to him and his family. Ajay Devgn took his time to thank each and everyone for their prayers, and those who stood by them during the time of need.

Heartily,pray for ur whole family in such painful situation.Let the blessings of god shower in ur family every second, and let the blessings of god give eternal peace and eternal blissful peace to soul of anil Devgan.(RIP) — (R F M) (@AakelR) October 7, 2020

Our prayers are always there sir. Be strong. God bless u and ur family. — Amolak (@Amolak9909) October 7, 2020

Love and strength to you❤ — Simran ll Stan Harmeen ll (@SimranVyas8) October 7, 2020

Stay strong — Christopher Nolan (@Jalaf003) October 7, 2020

Many of Ajay Devgn's fans extended their condolences to the actor, urging him to stay strong during a difficult situation as such. Some also extended their condolences to the grieving family, blessing them and praying for Anil Devgan's soul to rest in peace. This year, Bollywood has witnessed the death of several great souls, who have majorly contributed to making the industry great. Read about Anil Devgan's achievements below.

About Anil Devgan

Anil Devgan was a director and screenwriter who has worked for several Bollywood films. He donned the Assistant Director’s hat for the film Jeet, Jaan and Itihaas, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha and Hindustan ki Kasam. Ajay Devgn played the lead role in many of his films. He made his official directorial debut with Ajay Devgn’s film, Raju Chacha. The last film Anil Devgan worked for was Son of Sardaar. He worked as a Creative Director for the film, starring Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha. The film was considered a box office hit in India and an average film overseas. The film was a remake of a Telugu film, directed by SS Rajamouli.

