Ajay Devgn's Brother Anil Devgan Passes Away; Actor Asks Fans To 'Pray For His Soul'

Singham Returns actor Ajay Devgn took to Twitter on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, to reveal that his brother Anil Devgan passed away. The actor went on to share a picture of his brother and also penned a heart-wrenching note revealing details about his brother. Seeing this post, fans went on to extend their heartfelt sympathy to the grieving family.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Ajay shared a picture of his brother where he can be seen giving a candid picture for the camera. Along with the post, the actor also went on to break the news about the same to his fans. He wrote, “I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF & I will miss his presence dearly.” He added, “Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet”. Take a look at his tweet below.

I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF & I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet🙏 pic.twitter.com/9tti0GX25S — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 6, 2020

Seeing this heart-wrenching post, fans went all out to extend their heartfelt sympathies and prayers for Ajay and his family. Some of the fans penned sweet messages and notes for the family, while some went on to pray for the soul of the Anil Devgan. One of the users wrote, “Sorry about the loss of your brother, all my wishes are with you and family”. While the other one wrote, “May his soul Rest in peace”. Check out a few comments by fans below.

About Anil Devgan

Anil Devgan went on to don the director's hat with films like Raju Chacha, Blackmail, Haal-e-Dil and more. Apart from that, Anil Devan was also the creative director for Ajay Devgn-starrer Son of Sardaar that released in 2012.

Anil began his career as an assistant director with the film Phool Aur Kaante that released in 1991. Post that, he also went on to be the assistant director for films like Swear on India, Pyaar to Hona Hi Tha, Itihaas, Victory, Jaan, and Platform. He was all set to be the creative producer for the upcoming film titled Vicksy. The film is being helmed by Sharrma Mayyank and stars Shahbaaz Khan, Sandeep Bose and Anirudh Singh in lead roles.

