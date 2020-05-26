Sonu Sood Thanks Ajay Devgn For Words Of Encouragement, Says They 'give More Power'

Bollywood star Sonu Sood has been winning accolades from every citizen in the country for his noble work at the forefront of the COVID-19 crisis that the world has been dealing with. The actor has been helping the migrants and other stranded persons go back to their native homes. The Happy New Year actor has been graciously accepting the overwhelming responses that people have been giving to him through social media.

Singham actor Ajay Devgn also lauded Sood for his exemplary work through his tweet as he encouraged him by sending 'more strength' to him. Sonu Sood has kindly replied to the veteran actor thanking him for the words of encouragement. He also revealed how much his words motivate him to work harder for the benefit of the migrants.

Have a look:

Thank you so much bhai. Words from you give me more power and encourages me to work harder on reuniting them with their loved ones❣️Love u loads ❤️ https://t.co/QEHn4BSLPq — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 26, 2020

Read | Sonu Sood's fan wants to reunite with his girlfriend, actor says 'Kuch din dur rehke dekh'

Earlier on Tuesday, the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior star took to his Twitter handle and dedicated a post to the Simmba actor who is working day and night to make migrant workers reach home safely amid the pandemic outbreak. Ajay penned his thoughts for the actor and wrote that the sensitive work that the actor is doing for the stranded migrant workers by sending them back to their homes is very much inspiring for others. At last, he concluded the post by sending out love and strength to the actor.

The sensitive nature of the work that you are doing with sending migrant workers back to their homes safely is exemplary. More strength to you, Sonu 🙏@SonuSood #IndiaFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 26, 2020

Read | Vikas Khanna hits 7-million meal milestone; shares anecdote on naming dish after Sonu Sood

The actor has been receiving immense appreciation from his fellow friends from the industry who hailed his work and called him a true ‘hero.’ Dia Mirza, Sophie Choudry were a few in the recent days to praise the actor for his inspiring and relentless work.

Sonu Sood launches helpline number

Sonu Sood has taken on the mantle of sending migrant workers and others stuck in Mumbai to their homes in other cities by arranging buses. Apart from the praises from netizens, which include numerous memes that have been terming him as a ‘hero’, the Dabangg star is being hailed by actors, sportspersons, police officers, and even politicians. After arranging buses to states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar and Kerala, Sonu plans to send more such people to their homes.

Read | Shikhar Dhawan lauds Bollywood actor Sonu Sood for championing migrant workers' cause

Now, to ease the process further, Sonu has launched a helpline, where the stranded persons can register themselves to go back home soon. Sharing the news on Twitter, Sonu wrote to his brothers of the labour force, “If you are in Mumbai and if you wish to go back home, then you can call on this number 18001213711. Please share how many people are seeking to return home, the place where you are stranded, and your destination. I and my team will try our level best to help out”.

Read | Sonu Sood's response to fans building a statue for him proves he is a man of the people

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.