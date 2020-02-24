'Tanhaji': Ajay Devgn film strong amid new films, limited shows, hits another milestone

The shelf life of a film at the box office has drastically reduced over the years. Forget silver jubilee and golden jubilee hits, that used to run for 25 and 50 weeks respectively in the previous era, very few movies survive 25 days at the box office nowadays. However, one film has crossed this mark in style, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

After 25 days, one month, and then six weeks, the period action drama is sustaining strongly at the box office and is well on its way to complete 50 days. Not just its duration, the money it is minting too is no mean feat.

After creating several records, like becoming Ajay Devgn’s highest-grossing film of all-time, the latest milestone the movie touched was the Rs 275-crore mark. The film achieved this mark after day 42 of its run at the box office and earning close to Rs 2 crore in the seventh weekend.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who tweeted the figures, the achievement is despite the release of new films and limited shows screening it. Films like Bhoot-Part One: The Haunted Ship and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan hit the theatres on Friday. Adarsh shared how it had ‘ample stamina’ even in the seventh week.

Here’s the tweet:

#Tanhaji crosses ₹ 275 cr... Has ample stamina, despite new films invading the marketplace week after week + limited screens and shows... [Week 7] Fri 52 lakhs, Sat 63 lakhs, Sun 74 lakhs. Total: ₹ 276.90 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 24, 2020

#Tanhaji benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 100 cr: Day 6

₹ 125 cr: Day 8

₹ 150 cr: Day 10

₹ 175 cr: Day 11

₹ 200 cr: Day 15

₹ 225 cr: Day 18

₹ 250 cr: Day 24

₹ 275 cr: Day 42#India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 24, 2020

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is the highest-grossing film of this year and no other film has even touched the Rs 100-crore mark yet at the box office. While Rs 300-crore looks tough, the movie is definitely in a good position to beat Kabir Singh, that stands at around Rs 280 crore.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is directed by Om Raut and traces the 17th-century Kondhana Fort war fought between Chhatrapati Shivaji’s warrior Tanaji Malusare and Aurangzeb’s guard Uday Bhan. The action film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Sharad Kelkar, Neha Sharma, among others.

