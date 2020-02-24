The Debate
'Tanhaji': Ajay Devgn Film Strong Amid New Films, Limited Shows; Hits Another Milestone

Bollywood News

Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' continued its strong run amid new films, limited shows. It hit another milestone, touching the Rs 275-crore mark.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
'Tanhaji': Ajay Devgn film strong amid new films, limited shows, hits another milestone

The shelf life of a film at the box office has drastically reduced over the years. Forget silver jubilee and golden jubilee hits, that used to run for 25 and 50 weeks respectively in the previous era, very few movies survive 25 days at the box office nowadays. However, one film has crossed this mark in style, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. 

READ: 'Tanhaji', 'Love Aaj Kal' & Other Films That Set Fire At BO On Day 1; Check List

After 25 days, one month, and then six weeks, the period action drama is sustaining strongly at the box office and is well on its way to complete 50 days. Not just its duration, the money it is minting too is no mean feat.  

After creating several records, like becoming Ajay Devgn’s highest-grossing film of all-time, the latest milestone the movie touched was the Rs 275-crore mark. The film achieved this mark after day 42 of its run at the box office and earning close to Rs 2 crore in the seventh weekend.  

READ:'Tanhaji' Declared 'biggest Worldwide Hit', Crosses 'Golmaal Again' Collection

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who tweeted the figures, the achievement is despite the release of new films and limited shows screening it. Films like Bhoot-Part One: The Haunted Ship and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan hit the theatres on Friday. Adarsh shared how it had ‘ample stamina’ even in the seventh week. 

READ:Hrithik Roshan Tweets On 'incredible Film' Tanhaji As It Creates BO Record In Its 6th Week

Here’s the tweet: 

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is the highest-grossing film of this year and no other film has even touched the Rs 100-crore mark yet at the box office. While Rs 300-crore looks tough, the movie is definitely in a good position to beat Kabir Singh, that stands at around Rs 280 crore. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh) on

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is directed by Om Raut and traces the 17th-century Kondhana Fort war fought between Chhatrapati Shivaji’s warrior Tanaji Malusare and Aurangzeb’s guard Uday Bhan. The action film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Sharad Kelkar, Neha Sharma, among others. 

READ: 'Tanhaji': Ajay Devgn's Film Sees Another Good Weekend; Tanishaa Looks Forward To See THIS

 

 

Published:
