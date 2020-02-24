Ajay Devgn To Be A Part Of The Ambitious 'Kaithi' Remake? Read Deets

For quite some time now, a lot of rumours had been doing the rounds about the Hindi remake of the Tamil movie, Kaithi. Reportedly, Reliance Entertainment announced that they will be producing the film. Since the announcement, a lot of names have come up regarding the lead in the remake of the movie which was essayed by Karthi in the original. Reportedly, Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan were approached for the film. But according to media reports, there is no truth to these rumours. Reportedly, another Bollywood star has been approached for the ambitious project. It is none of other than Ajay Devgn who has been reportedly finalised to essay Karthi's role in the film.

Ajay Devgn has shown a special interest in the film

According to media sources, Ajay has also watched the Tamil film and the narration of the Hindi adaptation has also been taken place. Reportedly, the Tanhaji actor is very keen to do the film and has also expressed a special interest in it. The media reports also suggest that the deal is almost confirmed with only a few formalities left for the team to make an official announcement. This news can prove to be a treat for all the Ajay Devgn fans out there.

Ajay Devgn is busy shooting for Maidan

The original film Kaithi revolves around a released prisoner who gets embroiled in a deadly chase with some goons while he is forced to help some poisoned cops from deadly drug lords in exchange to reunite with his daughter. According to media reports, if all goes well, the movie may go on floors by the second half of this year. Ajay also has some interesting line-up of films ahead. The actor is busy filming for his next film, Maidan and will also be seen in movies like RRR as well as Chanakya. Reportedly, the makers are also preparing a schedule to suit the needs of Ajay's other commitments. The makers are also expected to lock the date in the upcoming weeks.

