'Very Angry, Thrashed Him': Ajay Devgn Sarcastically Shuts Down Rumours Of Feud With Saif

Ajay Devgn has had a fantastic start to the new year with the super successful film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior breaking Box-Office records. The actor, who is an integral part of Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Sooryavanshi, had been quizzed by the media at the trailer launch event earlier on Monday about his rapport with his Tanhaji co-star Saif Ali Khan. Ajay Devgn gave a hilariously sarcastic response to the question and rubbished the rumours of an alleged fallout between him and the Jawaani Jaaneman actor.

Golmaal actor Ajay Devgn was seen last in the mega-blockbuster film Tanhaji along with actor Saif Ali Khan where the former played the role of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare and the latter played the villainous Uday Bhan Rathore. Reports of a fallout between the two surfaced when Saif Ali Khan made a controversial statement about the historical accuracy of the film.

For the unversed, during one of the promotional outings of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Saif Ali Khan had spoken about the altered politics of the film and had termed it as 'a dangerous idea'. Saif admitted that the film's politics are questionable and the idea of swaraj that Tanhaji propagated through the film did not qualify as history because there was no concept of India as a self-governed nation until the British colonizers gave one.

What's next for Ajay Devgn?

Ajay Devgn will reprise the role of Bajirao Singham in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi which is scheduled to release on March 24, 2020. The actor will also be seen in S.S Rajamouli's multistarrer film RRR, Abhishek Dudhaiya's Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Badhai Ho fame Amit Sharma's Maidaan.

