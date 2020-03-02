'Sooryavanshi' trailer: Akshay Kumar, Ajay & Ranveer in 1 frame, bond over THIS hook step

After Simmba, Rohit Shetty finally showed what’s in store for India’s first and big ‘Universe’ of police officers, with the trailer of Sooryavanshi. Apart from Akshay Kumar, who plays DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, one of the highlights was when he came together with other cops created by Rohit Shetty, Singham and Simmba. The trio also came together to launch the trailer at an event in Mumbai on Monday.

The pictures from the trailer launch went viral, as the cops were also accompanied by lead actor Katrina Kaif. There were numerous fun moments as the stars arrived on the stage, be it all of them sitting on the floor or Ranveer’s bromance with Rohit Shetty.

The best, however, was Akshay, Ranveer and Ajay coming together to pose for pictures. Though the cops have not been seen in any song together and are only flashing the guns together, it was Singham who won when they had to strike a pose.

Bajirao Singham’s step from the title track of Singham where he signifies the paws of a lion is what they the trio chose.

Akshay also felt that was the best moment from the trailer launch as he shared the moment on Twitter. He wrote how ‘Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe: Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi’ had united for the trailer launch.

Apart from the trio, another selfie of them with Katrina and Karan Johar, one of the producers, too got viral.

Sooryavanshi gears up for release on March 24. The action film also stars Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, among others. The film is produced by Rohit Shetty, Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films and is distributed by Reliance Entertainment.

