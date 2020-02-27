Saif Ali Khan Talks About His Acting Process Over The Years; Says 'I'm Still Learning'

Saif Ali Khan is currently basking in the success of his film Jawaani Jaaneman. In the movie, the actor was featured alongside debutant Alaya Furniturewala. He has been a part of Bollywood for the last twenty-seven years and has entertained his audience with various roles and films with different genres. In an interview to a media agency recently, Saif Ali Khan talked about his journey and how he holds pride in discussing his roles and movies.

Saif Ali Khan commented on his Bollywood journey and said that it has been a long journey and he has done a lot of work in his entire journey. He further said that when he looks back at his journey, he feels like he has grown up doing films.

Furthermore, the Cocktail actor said that he was very young when he started and it has changed over so much in years. He added that sometimes he gets a bit tired when he thinks of how long it has been in industry. However, objecting to his own opinion he said that his journey has been amazing and interesting as well.

The actor further said that he has travelled the world and has met so many fascinating people because of his profession. Reviving those beautiful memories and moments in his career, Saif Ali Khan said that a lot has happened and he hopes a lot more good things would happen ahead in his journey.

Saif Ali Khan was questioned about things he regrets in his Bollywood journey. The actor said that he certainly has regrets but not very serious ones. Furthermore, he mentioned that humans make mistakes but the important thing is to learn from these mistakes.

The Jawaani Jaaneman actor also commented on his roles and acting. He said that his acting has become better with time. He added that he understands things better now and that the process of learning is very instinctive. Talking about the process of acting, he said that there are various techniques attached to acting, however, in his case, it is mostly natural. Saif ended his conversation by saying that acting is never-ending and for learning, the sky is the limit.

