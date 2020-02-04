Ajay Devgn, Sara Ali Khan, And Arjun Kapoor Would Get Along Really Well; Here's Why

Ajay Devgn is one of the most popular Bollywood actors. He celebrates his birthday on April 2. According to his sun sign, Devgn is an Aries. This sun sign is considered fierce, ambitious, courageous, bold and competitive. They tend to share a great bond with Leo and Gemini. If you ever wondered which zodiac signs from Bollywood may get along with the De De Pyaar De actor, have a look here:

Aries traits in Ajay Devgn

Aries are born between March 21 and April 20. They belong to the fire element of the zodiac, just like Leo. According to his sun sign, Devgn is quite ambitious, honest, driven, generous, and energetic. As per his roles in the movies, Ajay is quite brave. He does not lie and is honest about every tiny thing, without keeping any bad intentions in his heart. True to his sign, the Singham actor always keeps his nose to the grindstone. He strives to win.

Aries compatibility with Leo

Aries shares a great bond with two sun signs, they are Leo and Gemini. Ajay Devgn shares a good rapport with Sara Ali Khan, who is a Leo. After having a dream run at the box office, it is speculated that Ajay will star alongside her in their upcoming venture, also featuring south Indian heartthrob Dhanush. Meanwhile, the Shivaay actor is gearing up for the release of Tanhaji, whereas Sara Ali Khan will star in Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan.

Aries compatibility with Gemini

Another Bollywood celebrity with whom the Drishyam actor bonds well depending upon his sun sign is Arjun Kapoor. The Ishaqzaade actor is a Gemini. He possesses all the traits of a Gemini including being friendly, smart, funny and witty. In a recent interview, Kapoor praised Ajay Devgn for the way he manages to keep his personal and professional life separate. He revealed how he only came out in media to promote movies. Arjun also told that he wanted to become ‘a well-rounded film person’ like Ajay Devgn. Their mutual respect and appreciation for each other’s work is a true example of their signs getting along well. Therefore, it will not be wrong if we say that Ajay Devgn, Sara Ali Khan, and Arjun Kapoor together will get along well.

