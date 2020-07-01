Ajay Devgn Congratulates Abhishek Bachchan For Completing 20 Years In The Film Industry

The Singham actor Ajay Devgn recently took to Instagram to congratulate Abhishek Bachchan for completing 20 years in the Hindi film industry. Further, Ajay Devgn also wished him luck for his upcoming web series, Breathe 2: Into the Shadows. The post features Bachchan and Ajay in a pair of cool black shades. You can check out Ajay Devgn’s Instagram post here:

Abhishek Bachchan made his debut in Bollywood with Jyoti Prakash Dutta’s war film Refugee. This film also starred the veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and Bollywood diva, Kareena Kapoor. Further, Kareena Kapoor also made her debut in Bollywood with this film.

Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan:

Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan have co-starred in five Bollywood films namely Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag, LOC: Kargil, Zameen, Yuva, and Bol Bachchan. Further, the two also seem to share a great bond of friendship. While fans loved their chemistry in the action-comedy film Bol Bachchan, they just can’t wait for the release of their new movie.

As per reports, the duo will once again make an appearance on screen with the 2020 crime biography The Big Bull. Further, this film will also star actors like Nikita Dutta, Ileana D'Cruz, Sumit Vats, Ram Kapoor, Sohum Shah, and Lekha Prajapati. The film is based on the Indian stockbroker Harshad Mehta who was charged during the 1992 securities scam.

Journey of the Junior Bachchan:

Junior Bachchan a.k.a Abhishek Bachchan is well known for his critically acclaimed roles in films like Dhoom and Run. Further, he also received a lot of appreciation for his roles in Bollywood dramas like Yuva, Sarkar and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. The actor received three consecutive Filmfare Awards owing to the success of these films.

Further, the actor also won a National Award in the category of Best Feature Film in Hindi. The award was bestowed upon Bachchan for producing the 2009 comedy-drama Paa. Paa starred Abhishek’s father and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. As of date, Abhishek is all set for the release of his web-series Breathe 2: Into the Shadows. This series will release on Amazon Prime Video on July 10.

