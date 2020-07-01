'Breathe Into The Shadows' Trailer Has Abhishek Bachchan Go Down A Dark Road For Daughter

There has been quite a buzz around Abhishek Bachchan starrer Breathe Into The Shadows. The show is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 10, 2020. Recently, the makers of Breathe Into The Shadows released the trailer and it promises to be a roller coaster ride.

Breathe Into The Shadows trailer review

The much-anticipated trailer of Abhishek Bachchan’s Breathe Into The Shadows was released earlier today. The video starts with a father and mother, played by Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen, sticking posters across the city in a bid to find their missing daughter, Siya. The trailer itself is very intense and gripping.

As the trailer moves forward, one can see Abhishek Bachchan foray into a dark world. He is asked by a masked man to commit crimes if he wants his daughter back. The trailer shows several mind games being played with the characters as the story moves forward. In one such shot, viewers can also see Abhishek Bachchan ask Nithya Menen, “Am I a killer or a father?”.

The trailer of Breathe Into The Shadows also features Amit Sadh in the shoes of an investigating officer. Abhishek Bachchan plays the role of a psychiatrist in the show, Breathe Into The Shadows. The trailer shows how Amit Sadh calls in Abhishek Bachchan to understand the crime. However, on the other hand, Bachchan plans to tamper pieces of evidence in the investigation.

Abhishek Bachchan will be making his digital debut with Breathe Into The Shadows. He justifies the role of an ordinary father who is stuck in extraordinary circumstances when he tries to save his daughter. The trailer itself raises several questions about whether Abhishek Bachchan's character would find his daughter or no or makes one curious on who is the masked man.

Take a look at the trailer of Breathe Into The Shadows:

Breathe Into The Shadows is directed by Mayank Sharma who also helmed the first season. The show has been co-written by Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, and Arshad Syed along with Mayank Sharma. The first season of Breathe was released in 2018. Back then, the show starred R. Madhavan in the lead role. The first season of the psychological thriller traced the story of two ordinary men who are faced with several extraordinary circumstances in life.

While talking about Breathe Into The Shadows, Abhishek Bachchan had revealed in an earlier interview that it was the detailing that attracted him most to the story. He added that it was the little details and nuances in his character that he found the most interesting. He also mentioned that such things are possible due to the streaming platform as it attracts more viewers than a conventional film.

