Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' Overshadows 'Panga' And 'Street Dancer 3D'

Ajay Devgn, who is best known for his work in films like Drishyam and De De Pyaar De, has delivered several successful films throughout his illustrious career. Ajay Devgn, who recently graced the big screen with his 100th film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, has been lauded for his performance in the movie. Starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in the leading roles, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior narrates the story of a brave Maratha Chieftain, Tanhaji Malusare, who died while capturing the Kondhana fort.

Helmed by Om Raut, the much-loved film also stars actor Sharad Kelkar and Luke Kenny in prominent roles. Released on January 10, 2020, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior brings back together Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn under one roof after 11 long years. Apart from the interesting cast and heart-gripping story plot, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is also creating headlines as the movie has officially become 2020’s first film to enter the 200-crore club. Here is a detailed box office report for the film:

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior box office collection

Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has emerged as a blockbuster in theatres, as the movie is showing no signs of decline in the theatres. Moreover, it seems like the public holiday of Republic Day has worked in the movie's favour, as the film managed to mint in nearly ₹12.5 crores, taking its weekend collections to a whopping ₹26 crores. As per the box office reports, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior raked in a business of ₹5.38 and ₹9.52 crores on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Despite receiving fierce competitions from films like Panga and Street Dancer3D, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior managed to mint in the moolah at the box office. The Ajay Devgn-starrer managed to surpass the collections of Panga and Street Dancer 3D.

#Tanhaji versus big hits in *Weekend 3*...

⭐️ #Uri: Fri 4.40 cr, Sat 9.75 cr. Total: ₹ 14.15 cr

⭐️ #KabirSingh: Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr. Total: ₹ 12.91 cr

⭐️ #GoodNewwz: Fri 2.07 cr, Sat 3.06 cr. Total: ₹ 5.13 cr

⭐️ #Tanhaji: Fri 5.38 cr, Sat 9.52 cr. Total: ₹ 14.90 cr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 26, 2020

#Tanhaji versus big hits in *Weekend 3*...

⭐️ #BajrangiBhaijaan: Fri 4.60 cr, Sat 6.80 cr. Total: ₹ 11.40 cr

⭐️ #Sultan: Fri 2.14 cr, Sat 3.81 cr. Total: ₹ 5.95 cr

⭐️ #TZH: Fri 3.72 cr, Sat 5.62 cr. Total: ₹ 9.34 cr

⭐️ #Sanju: Fri 4.42 cr, Sat 7.75 cr. Total: ₹ 12.17 cr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 26, 2020

(Promo Image: Ajay Devgn Instagram)

