Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: Best Dialogues From The Biographical Period Fim

Right after Panipat depicted the glorious history of Marathas, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior marks the start of the year with the tale of Tanhaji. Featuring a stellar cast of Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan, this movie boasts of elaborate sets, epic war scenes, action sequences and applause-worthy dialogues. Helmed by Om Raut, Tanhaji is based on the story of the military leader of Shivaji, Tanaji Malusare. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has received majorly positive reviews from the critics and the audience alike. We have listed down some of the best dialogues from the film:



Here are the best quotes from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

1. "Log vasihat mein bahut kuch chhod jaate hai…mein tere liye karz chhodkar jaa raha hoon"

2. "Har Maratha pagal hai ... swaraaj ka, Shivaji raje ka, bagwe ka"

3. "Teri mitti jazbaat se judi hai aur meri akkal pani se. Tu jaan de sakta hai, main jaan le sakta hoon"

4. "Jab Shivaji Raje ki talvaar chalti hai, toh auraton ka ghungat aur bhramanon ka janeyu salaamat rehta hai"

5. "Jis tarah mitti ke har kann mein pahad hota hai, har beej mein ek jungle, har talvaar mein ek sena. Ussi tarah har ek Maratha mein chupa hai laakh Maratha"

6. "Jab dushman ko hara na sake aur khud ki haar manzoor na ho, toh ek hi raasta bachta hai ... sulah"

7. "Hamla ... pehla vaar laakh molacha"

8. "Jise haarne ka dar nahi ... jeet usse door nahi"

9. "Joh yodha apni talwar khud banata hai ... us par uska vishwas dugna ho jaata hai"

10. "Aapke ek bete ne aapke liye Swaraj khada kar diya..dusre ko jute pehnaneka mauka toh de"

