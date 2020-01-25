Ajay Devgn Extends Gratitude To Fans As 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' Crosses 200 Crore

Ajay Devgn has time and again proved his mettle as an actor, as he has delivered a wide range of successful films throughout his illustrious career. Ajay Devgn, who recently graced the big screen with his 100th film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, has been lauded for his performance in the movie. Starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in the leading roles, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior narrates the story of a brave Maratha Chieftain, Tanhaji Malusare. Helmed by Om Raut, it also stars actor Sharad Kelkar in a prominent role.

Released on January 10, 2020, Tanhaji brings back together Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn under one roof after 11 long years. Apart from the interesting cast and heart-gripping story plot, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is also creating headlines as the movie has officially become 2020’s first film to enter the 200-crore club. Recently, Ajay Devgn posted a heartfelt message for his fans, thanking them for outpouring love and appreciation for the movie. Here are the details.

Also Read | Why Chhapaak Tax-free First, Then Tanhaji?: BJP Smells Something Fishy In Uddhav Govt Nod

Ajay Devgn’ Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior ‘marches towards glory’ as it enters 200 crore club

Recently, Ajay Devgn took to his official Instagram handle to reveal that his recent historical film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has crossed the 200 crore mark. The actor also mentioned that the film is marching towards glory and thanked his fans for appreciating the movie. Ajay Devgn captioned the image as, “Marching towards glory with all your love! Thank you for making #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior a blockbuster hit of 2020! #TanhajiUnitesIndia @kajol #SaifAliKhan @omraut @bhushankumar @sharadkelkar #AjayDevgnFFilms @tseries.official @tseriesfilms @tanhajifilm“. Take a look:

Also Read | 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' Steps Forward To A Historical Feat, Steady At The Box Office

Also Read | Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' Nears A Double-century In India, Continues 'historic' Run At BO

#Tanhaji crosses ₹ 200 cr, shows no signs of fatigue... Continues to score, despite reduction of screens/shows + two prominent films hitting the marketplace... Will emerge #AjayDevgn’s highest grossing film today [Sat]... [Week 3] Fri 5.38 cr. Total: ₹ 202.83 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 25, 2020

#Tanhaji benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 100 cr: Day 6

₹ 125 cr: Day 8

₹ 150 cr: Day 10

₹ 175 cr: Day 11

₹ 200 cr: Day 15#India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 25, 2020

Also Read | Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' Achieves Major Breakthrough On Day 15, Smashes Box Office Records

Image Source: Ajay Devgn Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.