Ajay Devgn shares pictures of son Yug while gardening to wish him on 10th birthday

After actress Kajol penned beautiful birthday wishes for her son Yug who turned 10 on September 13, Ajay Devgn also poured in his wishes for his son on social media. Ajay Devgn shared two pictures of his son who seems to be inculcating the habits of planting trees. In one of the pictures, the little one can be seen sowing the seeds and planting trees for a greener tomorrow. While captioning the post on Instagram, the actor expressed his love for his son.

Ajay Devgn's birthday wishes for son Yug

In the caption, the actor wrote that he could not have asked God for anything else apart from his son working towards a green tomorrow. Apart from Ajay, Kajol who is reportedly in Singapore currently catering to her daughter Nysa who has resumed college sent her best wishes to her son Yug The actress shared a video of Yug making a splash in a swimming pool and expressed how much she is missing him in a sweet birthday note on Instagram. In the video, the birthday boy can be seen enjoying his time in the pool while splashing and playing. Suddenly at one point in time, the little one comes up from the water bed with cool swag. While extending her birthday wishes to her son, the actress referred to him as “little buddha” and wrote that the little one knows nothing, yet he knows everything. At last, she wrote, “miss you more than I can say."

Read: Kajol's Adorable Birthday Wishes For Her 'little Buddha' Yug Is Just Unmissable; See Post

Read: Kajol Shares Old Pic With Saif, Aditya Pancholi To Celebrate 23 Years Of 'Hameshaa'

Since the actress is not around on the special day, a doting father has decided to make the day very special for the son by celebrating it with family members and relatives. According to reports of Mid-Day, Ajay Devgn has special plans to ring in his son Yug's 10th birthday. The father-son duo will be heading to their Panvel farmhouse. A source revealed to the daily portal that Ajay has been taking care of Yug amidst working on a few of his banner projects like Bhuj: The Pride of India. As per the reports of the source, Ajay Devgn wants to arrange something special for the toddler's 10th birthday and also invited relatives to their farmhouse as well. He has also ordered Yug's favourite cake and organised some more surprises to celebrate the special day.

Read: Ajay Devgn Has Special Plans For Yug's 10th Birthday, Kajol & Nysa Not Part Of Guest-list

Read: Kajol Jets Off To Singapore To Stay With Daughter Nysa As She Resumes College Amid COVID

(Image credit: Ajay Devgn/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.