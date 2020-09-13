Kajol's adorable birthday wishes for her 'little Buddha' Yug is just unmissable; See Post

Bollywood actress Kajol, who is reportedly in Singapore currently catering to her daughter Nysa who has resumed college, sent her best wishes to her son Yug who turned 10 on September 13. The actress shared a video of Yug making a splash in a swimming pool and expressed how much she is missing him in a sweet birthday note on the social media.

Kajol's birthday wishes for son Yug

In the video, the birthday boy can be seen enjoying his time in the pool while splashing and playing. Suddenly at one point in time, the little one comes up from the water bed with cool swag. While extending her birthday wishes to her son, the actress referred to him as “little buddha” and wrote that the little one knows nothing, yet he knows everything. At last, she wrote, “miss you more than I can say."

Meanwhile, according to the latest reports by Mumbai Mirror, Bollywood’s ace actress Kajol has jetted off to Singapore to be by her daughter Nysa's side. Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter is studying in Singapore and has resumed college. According to the reports, the couple wanted their daughter to neither miss out on college nor live alone given the harsh situation. One of the sources of the publication informed that Nysa is studying at the United World College of South East Asia in Singapore, and the Bollywood couple doesn't want their daughter to miss out on studies. Apart from this, they did not even want Nysa to be alone in a foreign country in the midst of an ongoing pandemic.

Apart from this, Ajay Devgn has made sure that his son Yug's 10th birthday is something special despite the pandemic and without his mother. According to reports of Mid-Day, Ajay Devgn has special plans to ring in his son Yug's 10th birthday. The father-son duo will be heading to their Panvel farmhouse. A source revealed to the daily portal that Ajay has been taking care of Yug amidst working on a few of his banner projects like Bhuj: The Pride of India. As per the reports of the source, Ajay Devgn wants to arrange something special for the toddler's 10th birthday and also invited relatives to their farmhouse as well. He has also ordered Yug's favourite cake and organised some more surprises to celebrate the special day.

